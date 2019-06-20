A South Africa based Malawian gospel rapper Scrafoc has shown his versatility and flexibility to the hip-hop community with his recent two releases titled Emergency and Testimony that are expected to germinate to hit songs in a couple of weeks.

Scrafoc

Scrafoc is one of the most celebrated hiphop Ggospel artist, that is continuously gaining fans from Malawi, Botswana, South Africa and Africa at large.

His new songs ‘testimony’ talks about how he glorifies the mercy of the lord .in the song he mentions his previous conditions that the lord has helped him over come.

Testimony is a song that everyone can relate to as the issues herein are a day to day happenings. In the song scrafoc is seen borrow the new type of hip-hop called trap music. While ’emergency’ explains he need Jesus in all aspects of his life.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Scrafoc describes his musical journey as a very interesting adventure ‘every day I have to think about how best to serve my fans most importantly children of God so I diversify my knowledge to meet their demands’ he explained.

On his direction in music he explained he always pray to God for revelation before he records songs that praise the lord.

“I got the revelation and recently I have been working on my album and singles,” he further explained.

However, Scrafoc schedules to release music videos for the songs and plans to collaborate with a lot of artists both locally and international.