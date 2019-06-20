Leonard Ncube/ Esinathy Sibanda, Chronicle Reporters

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has said preparations for the Lupane East constituency by-election are at an advanced stage after nine candidates successfully filed their papers at the Nomination Court last Friday.

The Lupane East by –election will be held on August 3 after the seat fell vacant following the death of Zanu-PF Parliamentarian Cde Sithembile Gumbo in April due to injuries sustained in a road accident.

Nine candidates successfully submitted their papers while Mr Thomas Sibanda of the United African National Council (UANC) dropped from the race after failing to pay nomination fees pegged at RTGS$302 or US$50.

Zec Matabeleland North provincial manager Mr Mark Ndlovu said the nine who will contest in the election are Cde Mbongeni Dube ( Zanu-PF), Morgen Ndlovu (Labour Economists and African Democrats Party), Given Ncube (MDC-T), Dalumuzi Khumalo (MDC-Alliance), Nelson Mkandla (National Action Party), Andrew Tshaba (Mthwakazi Republic Party), Njabulo Sibanda (National Patriotic Front), Gezekile Mkhwebu (Zapu) and Alice Sibanda (National Constitutional Assembly).

President Mnangagwa proclaimed August 3 as the date for the by-election as well as council polls for Nkayi Rural District Council ward 23 and Bubi RDC ward 22.

The two council seats fell vacant following the death of incumbent councilors.

Mr Ndlovu said all is on course.

The Nkayi ward 23 Nomination Court sat at Western Commonage Courts last Friday while the Bubi ward 22 Nomination court sat yesterday at Bubi RDC offices.

“We had Nomination Court at Western Commonage Courts in Bulawayo for two by-elections, that is, the Lupane East and Nkayi Ward 23 on Friday. The process went well with nine successfully submitting their papers while one was rejected for the Lupane East Election. We have already started preparing for the polls which will be held on the same day,” he said.

ZEC said it will provide details on the council elections candidates today.

Zanu-PF Lupane East parliamentary candidate Cde Dube said he was ready for the election.

The 31-year old Cde Dube is the National deputy secretary for education in the Youth League and Zanu-PF Matabeleland North Province unanimously endorsed his candidature.

Cde Dube who lost the party’s primaries to Cde Gumbo last year, said he appreciates the gesture by the province to promote youth representation.

– @ncubeleon