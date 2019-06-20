Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

FORMER Zimbabwe fast bowler, Henry Olonga, has been knocked out of The Voice Australia singing competition after his coach Kelly Rowland chose rapper Denzel over him during the battle round.

During the battle, Olonga sang Adele’s Skyfall and Denzel rapped Eminem’s Lose Yourself.

After some bickering between coaches, Kelly Rowland chose Denzel for the live finals.

This decision did not go down well with some on social media who said Olonga epitomised the competition as he had the voice.

Others said Olonga’s stage fright last week could have cost him as Rowland may have feared he would do the same at the finale.

As he bowed out, Olonga paid tribute to his wife Tara for standing by him during the competition as her father was buried on the same day he choked twice on stage.

“So now it’s back to normal life, but I really need to pay homage to my lovely wife who in spite of mourning the death of her dad, Desmond Read, halfway through the journey stood by me and supported me through what must have been the most difficult of times for her and the whole family,” said Olonga.

He described Tara as an amazing woman.

“You’re amazing Tara and thank you for putting up with a complicated man as I can be.

“Thanks also to any friends who stepped in to support or do babysitting duties while I was away,” said Olonga.

He also thanked his four The Voice music teachers Felix Westwood, Shirley Smith, Lorna Kelly Studio and Carol Baron for coaching him.