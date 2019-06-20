Michael Magoronga Midlands Correspondent

Three Kwekwe men have been jailed for nine years each for stock theft.

Tawanda Hora (28), Godhelp Svosve (20) and Innocent Limbani (25) appeared before Kwekwe magistrate, Miss Vimbai Mtukwa.

They implicated their mastermind and accomplice, one Omega Chakwamura (45) who supplied them with ammunition and a truck to kill and carry their loot.

Chakwamura has since been arrested and is out on $100 bail. The State proved that sometime in November 2018 the trio went to Plot 5 Mlala Park, Kwekwe, belonging to Kasirai Chinyathi, with the intention of stealing cattle.

Upon arrival, the trio went to the cattle pen and dragged a heifer into a nearby bush.

They then shot and killed the heifer using a 22 rifle before skinning it and loading the meat into a truck which was supplied by Chakwamura and left the head, hide and legs at the crime scene.

The trio then used the same modus operandi to steal cattle from several other farms in and around Kwekwe.

They were arrested following police investigations and implicated their boss, Chakwamura. Mr Freddy Ndoro prosecuted.