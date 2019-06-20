Embattled Mbare-bred Zimdancehall chanter, Kinnah has attributed his misfortunes to jealousy and bad luck.

Kinnah made the remarks in an interview on Power FM following the events that took place during the singer’s birthday bash at Harare Gardens over the weekend where the performing stage collapsed, forcing an untimely end of his gig.

In reaction, to the show’s closure before the star attraction of the gig, Kinnah’s performance, revellers turned violent, destroying the stage and the equipment in the process.

The misfortunes persuaded a section of the showgoers, who attended the gig to conclude that the singer is cursed, as he persistently encounters situations that deter his rise to the same level as his counterparts, Soul Jah Love and Seh Calaz whom he started the music journey with.

But speaking on Power FM, the Musombo singer said he does not believe he cursed, but pointed those surrounding him as the possible drivers of his troubles.

“Pamwe pacho vamwe vedu vatinenge tinavo muside anenge ane zvakewo zvaakatakurawo, panogona kuita godo, mumwe anotobva kumba kwake achiti hazvifanirwe ku fire zvinhu zvake nekuda kwekurwadziwa,” said Kinnah.

(Sometimes people around me are the ones with things that bring these challenges, also jealousy and hate can drive people to fight my progress)

Jah Signal, Blot, Silent Killer and Hwindi President are the only artists who managed to perform at the show.