Lawrence Chitumba Mash West Correspondent

A former lecturer at Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) on Monday appeared before a Bindura magistrate for supplying false information to the university’s Vice Chancellor Professor Mwenje via e-mail messages.

Prosper Munyedza (44) of house number 1016 Shashi View was not asked to plead by Bindura Magistrate Moreblessing Makati.

The case will proceed by way of summons to allow the State to alter the charges. Prosecuting, Mr Edward Katsvairo told the court that during the period extending from October 25, 2018 to February 17, 2019, Munyeza whose contract of employment had been terminated by Professor Mwenje started sending e-mail messages to him using his handle [email protected]

The e-mails contained false information where he alleged that Prof Mwenje corruptly bought five houses and that he sent people to buy cars in South Africa.

He said Munyedza also intimated that Prof Mwenje was under qualified and was hand-picked by then permanent secretary to lead the university while under qualified and that he doctored a memo for Professor Maumbe to manufacture evidence for his conviction which is false.

“He also alleged that Professor Mwenje doesn’t hold a Master’s degree in his field of study and that he convened a meeting that planned to hack his e-mails, and added that Professor Mwenje recruited a legal director who is his homeboy from Chivi,” said Katsvairo.

Mr Katsvairo told the court that Munyedza said Prof Mwenje had captured the University Council, and that he refused to pay his terminal benefits and he is related to retired S. Mubako hence his appointment as an appeals officer.

He said all the falsehoods were deliberately made by the accused to gain advantage while causing unbearable harm to complainant.