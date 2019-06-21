Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

HIP HOP musician Guluva Se7en says he is celebrating his first Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAAs) nomination in the Outstanding Hip Hop Artiste/act as he has been working hard for a long time.

The Khanda Cool hit-maker, who won the Best Newcomer award at the 2015 Zim Hip Hop Awards, said he was excited that he has finally been recognised by the RoilBAAs.

“I’m overwhelmed by the nomination honestly. I’ve been working hard and representing Bulawayo Hip Hop for some time. I’m happy that now I’ve finally got a nomination in the third edition of the RoilBAAs,” said Guluva Se7en.

He is pitted against Asaph, Cal_Vin, Muse, K-Brizzy (Diablo) and Msiz’Kay in the Outstanding hip hop artiste/act category.

Guluva Se7en spoke highly about the future of the Bulawayo Hip Hop scene.

“The future is bright for the local Hip Hop scene; there are new talented artistes emerging with new sounds and styles in the game. That’s why the city has been dubbed ‘The Hip Hop Capital’ – we just need people to continue supporting the genre,” he said.

Speaking on new projects, Guluva Se7en said: “I’m still pushing the Command Hustle album which I released last year in September. I’ll be releasing another video from the album and people should expect new music from me as well.”

Guluva Se7en said he would like to do a lot of collaborations with some local artistes and international artistes as well.