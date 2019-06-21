Bank workers from 3 banks have responded in an unusual way to the deteriorating economy by notifying their employers that they are going to report for work ” as and when they have transport fares and or breakfast and lunch” At the moment, this stance has been take by employees from First Capital Bank, POSB and Stanbic.







Below is the full text of the letter written by the employees of these banks to their respective employers. All the three letters were the same except for bank names.