The government will soon open music studios in the country to empower and nurture talented youth.

Speaking during the Young Africa Works summit organised by MasterCard Foundation, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the studios would help open up opportunities.

The lack of facilities has been a major obstacle for youth who wish to pursue arts, he argued.

“We are starting and we hope to set up studios across the country. We figured that that has been one of the major obstacles, that young people have the talent but they do not have the resources to (get to) these studios,” said Mr Kenyatta.

He added: “So we want to develop these studios across the country where people can go and record or perform. We are also trying to see how we can make Kenya a destination for making movies.”

His remarks were greeted with scepticism on social media.

Charles Gatebi said; “Is it a reality or a fiction? I think he was dreaming when he was talking.”

Striker Raj tweeted; “He is a Chief Promise Officer.”

Kabugooo wrote; “Aiiii. so disappointed.”

Kimani Mwangi commented; “Keep starting. It’s 2019 and 2022 is just a few steps away.”

President Uhuru: We are starting and hope to set up studios across the country where people can go record or perform. #YoungAfricaWorks pic.twitter.com/mUIgwjNE9y

– NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) June 20, 2019