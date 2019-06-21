Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

THE late United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean journalist and former Chronicle news editor, Brian Moyo, who died at the beginning of this month, will be buried at Umvutshwa Cemetery tomorrow.

Moyo died at the age of 65 in England after battling lung cancer for a long time.

His brother, Mr Samuel Moyo yesterday said Brian’s body was repatriated to South Africa yesterday morning and is expected in Bulawayo today.

“His body arrived in South Africa this morning and is expected to be in Bulawayo on Friday morning in preparation for burial on Saturday.

“A funeral service for Brian will be held at 10AM 26 Holl Road in Kumalo, where people are gathered. We’ll proceed to Umvutshwa Cemetery for burial at 12 noon,” said Mr Moyo.

Moyo worked for The Chronicle in the 1980s before he moved to the UK in 1988 where he worked for various newspapers and magazines in London before setting up his own website, Touch Base Africa.

He also worked as a consultant editor.

A Masters graduate in Media Studies holder with vast experience in journalism straddling daily newspapers, corporate publications, business magazines, wire services and Intranet, Moyo died in the UK on June 2 after a long battle with lung cancer.

Born in Luveve, Bulawayo, Moyo, the fourth child in a family of eight, did his primary education at Mbizo School and his secondary education at Luveve Technical College.

He worked for the Caribbean Times in London as a trainee reporter from 1981 to 1982 before graduating with a certificate in print and radio journalism at the Polytechnic of Central London in 1984.

Moyo worked at The Chronicle from 1985 to 1988 before joining African Times, Hansib Publications, in London from 1989 to 1991, where he worked as the editor.

From 1991 to 1995, he worked for West Africa Magazine in London as Business Editor, before joining the Lloyds List (Public Ledger), where he worked as Commodities Editor from 1995 to 1997.

He then moved to Metal Bulletin in London as the Fast Track Editor.

From 2000 to 2001, Moyo joined the Children’s Publishing Company ZIMERIT as managing director, while he also worked as part time editor for The Guardian Education section.

He moved to Kensington Publications Ltd in London where he worked as Commonwealth Editor from June 2001 to 2003, before joining Commonwealth Business Publications as Managing Editor.

In 2004, Moyo was Consultant Business Development Manager for Kurdistan Development Corporation in London.

He leaves behind his wife, four children – two daughters and two sons – and five grandchildren.— @pamelashumba1