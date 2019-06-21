I’ve heard a lot more grumbles when people send money using EcoCash. Why? Well, the general feeling is that doing so costs an arm and a leg and if there were an alternative a number of people would consider flocking to that.







Well, MyCash Send2Cell is that alternative that you might want to check out if saving money is something you find appealing. Send2Cell allows you to send money (upto $1000) for only 35c. Yuhp only 35c. On EcoCash 35c only allows you to send $10. Now this means MyCash allows you to send 100 times more for roughly the same amount. Sounds like a fair deal to me.

If you’re sending to someone who hasn’t registered to use MyCash then the fee increases marginally to 50c. Still palatable and less irritating than what EcoCash asks you to shell out. You may be wondering where these unregistered people can then cash-out once they have gotten these fees but they can simply register and the funds that had been sent to their number are then transferred to their newly registered wallet.







If you’re interested in signing up for MyCash and experiencing these more convenient rates for sending money all you need to do is dial *212# and it will take you through a step by step self-registration process.

To send money using the Send2Cell feature, all you need to do is dial *212# then select option 4 Send2Cell, enter the number you want to send to, the amount and confirm.

The person who has received the money can proceed to send it to banks via ZIPIT or pay for their ZESA, TelOne and other bills.

[Update] The 35c excludes Mthuli Ncube’s 2% tax, so ultimately it will rise above 35c.