Yoliswa Dube-Moyo, Pattern & Style

A good friend of mine sent pictures of red carpet-type gowns at 2.04AM the other day and I knew she meant business. She’s been hunting for a dress to wear to the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAAs) to be held next weekend.

Before this early morning text, she had called a few days prior so that we could talk about what to wear to the awards. It wasn’t much of a serious conversation until she started hitting me up with pictures then I knew she wanted to knock them dead!

She said she wasn’t about to show up at the awards in something she’s posted on social media before.

She also wants to go for something different this time — away from her usual revealing stuff because she’s a grown up woman who deserves to be taken seriously.

Of course, looking like she’s worth a million dollars is the goal.

Another friend had hoped to get a killer pair of shoes from South Africa but failed due to logistical challenges. Now she’s not attending the event because she doesn’t have the perfect shoes. As if she doesn’t already have a wardrobe full of them! But I can totally relate. Sometimes you just want and need a particular piece to create the perfect look.

I feel really proud to have friends who take themselves and how they look seriously. It’s really important to continuously protect your brand and make sure you’re well put together every time you step out to particular spaces.

I’m sitting here wondering if Gogo can watch Khaya while I attend the RoilBAAs or I’ll be at home singing baa baa black sheep till he sleeps. I’ve got a good dress and shoes to squeeze into; I’ll do my best to be there.

You’re probably wondering what the fuss is all about anyway. The RoilBAAs have grown and continue to attract a broad spectrum of people. They’re not just about celebrating and recognising artistes but business synergies are also born there. It’s a playground for serious networking.

You could meet the person who’ll bring about your next big breakthrough there but things might not happen for you because you’re in ripped jeans and flip flops. It’s a black tie event, there’s going to be a red carpet — you can’t afford to wear a “two-piece” suit. Think class. Think elegance. Think chic.

Black is always a great colour to work with. It’s safe yet so rich. Black is easy to accessorise, and trust me — you may not need to buy any new accessories to work a black dress. Understand that you don’t have to always part with your hard earned cash to look good.

Look around and open your eyes to the gems you already have in your wardrobe. Make them your inspiration for the rest of your look.

You’ll be surprised what magic you can work without spending a cent.

You have to be really sure about your colour combinations and ensure they don’t come across as a random unification of colours.

Navy blue, red, white and purple are great colours for any evening do. Metallic shoes — gold or silver are also awesome for such events. For me, a dark coloured suit would be the perfect choice for any guy who takes themselves seriously. It would really be pushing it to ask Bulawayo men to wear a black suit with a white shirt and a black bowtie — because that’s what a black tie event demands — but at least wear a well-fitted suit and be appropriate for the event.

Anyone who decides to wear a blazer and asks what shirt to wear it with — I always recommend a white one. Anything works over a white shirt, whatever the tone of your skin. You may feel white is overdone but believe me — it’ll save you a whole lot of mishap.

I’ve noticed some men prefer black shirts over white ones to evening events. That works well if you’re Kevin the wedding planner or Craig Zoowie fashion savvy.

A black shirt and black blazer combination will require accessories like a pocket square, lapel pin and a bow tie with a young chain to add some detail to the whole ensemble. You’ll also need to be one bold man to pull it off — black draws more attention to the pieces accompanying the suit than the suit itself.

A few puffs of your favourite fragrance will certainly tie everything together perfectly. When you smell great, you’re automatically more attractive, trust me.

