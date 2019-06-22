Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BORDER town teams clash in a survival battle when Plumtree’s Mainline FC play host to Victoria Falls’ Mosi Rovers in a Southern Region Division One Soccer League match at Dingumuzi Stadium this afternoon.

Both teams are swimming in the murky waters of relegation, with Mainline third from the bottom of the table with six points from nine games while Mosi Rovers are on position 14 with five points.

Mainline, whose last victory was in April when they beat Toronto 5-0 are winless in five games, a streak that has seen them pick just two points from a possible15.

The Plumtree club’s manager, Charlton Gumede, whose side lost 3-0 to championship contenders Talen Vision said they are ready for Mosi Rovers.

“Luck hasn’t been on our side but we’ve been playing well. We believe that we are closer to getting the break we desperately need. The boys continue to work hard and are really eager to end this bad spell.

“Going through such trying times happens in football and what is important is to get up and turn the tide. We always go out for a win and playing Mosi Rovers might be a game where we can get a positive result,” said Gumede.

Mosi Rovers coach, Gift Lunga (junior), who recorded his first victory as the team’s gaffer last weekend, bringing to an end a four-match winless streak when they beat Moto Moto, wants to build from that victory.

“The win against Moto Moto was a real confidence booster and what we have to do is try maintain the same spirit. It won’t be easy playing away but we will give our best. The players are bubbling with confidence, morale in camp is high and we are looking forward to a good game,” said Lunga.

Both teams are aware that a defeat will see one of them anchoring the table in the event that bottom side Arenel Movers beats Moto Moto in Hwange.

In the championship race, leaders Bulawayo City are away to Casmyn while second-placed Vision take on Ajax Hotspurs at Gifford High School.

Southern Region Division One Soccer League Week 10 fixtures

Today: Ajax Hotspurs v Talen Vision (Gifford High School, 12pm), Toronto v CIWU (Gifford High School, 3pm), Mainline v Mosi Rovers (Dingumuzi, 3pm), Moto Moto v Arenel Movers (Mpumalanga, 3pm), Indlovu Iyanyathela v Makomo (HQ One Brigade, 12pm), Casmyn v Bulawayo City (Turk Mine, 3pm), Binga Pirates v ZPC Hwange (Binga, 3pm)

Table



P W D L F A GD Pts

Bulawayo City 10 7 3 0 25 3 22 24

Talen Vision 9 6 3 0 13 3 10 21

CIWU 10 5 2 3 12 8 4 17

ZPC Hwange 9 5 1 3 11 7 4 16

Bosso 90 10 4 4 2 16 13 3 16

Binga Pirates 9 5 1 3 11 9 2 16

Makomo 10 3 5 2 12 8 4 14

Indlovu Iyanyathela 10 3 5 2 6 3 3 14

Ajax Hotspurs 9 3 2 4 12 15 -3 11

Casmyn 9 2 3 4 7 10 -3 9

Moto Moto 9 2 3 4 7 14 -7 9

Toronto 9 2 1 6 8 21 -13 7

Mainline FC 9 1 3 5 9 13 -4 6

Mosi Rovers 9 1 2 6 5 16 -11 5

Arenel Movers 9 0 4 5 7 19 -12 4

