Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

Cowdray Park based, Fireworks, welcome Khami in a potential mouth watering Bulawayo Social Soccer League encounter at Luveve High School tomorrow.

Last weekend Fireworks were in rich vein of form that saw them wallop hapless neighbours, 94 Strivers, 4-0 in match that was played at TM ground in Cowdray Park.

Going into Sunday’s game, Fireworks, will be banking on the services of in form trio of lanky former Gunners, AmaZulu and Bantu Rovers midfielder-cum-striker, Lucky “Crespo” Bungu, his elder brother Passmore and Calton Chirovama among other talented players.

Lucky and Chirovama were both on target when Fireworks burnt the blunt Strikers in their previous encounter.

Reigning champions, Stars FC, will take on fellow league seasoned campaigners Old Timers while Tshabalala based 70 Combination, who provide home to Highlanders assistant coach, Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu, entertain Douglas “British” Mloyi’s Mthala at Mambo ground.

Social soccer followers will also witness a potentially explosive encounter between Ndola and Glenkara in Nkulumane while those who stay in Bulawayo’s high density suburb of Lobengula will witness a battle between Cream Tata and Legends.

Fixtures

POOL

A

Zulu Chiefs vs Man United, Makwee vs B/hood, Pirates vs Santos, Fireworks Vs Khami, Edgars vs Tigers , 70 Comb vs Mthala, Stars vs Old timers, Cream Tata vs Legends, Congo vs Strivers, C/ Masters vs Patapata, Iminyela vs Funda, Glenkara vs Ndola, Vule Vale vs Bullets

POOL

B

Skippers vs R/ Sinyoka, Mabutweni vs R/Magwegwe, Bombers vs Pioneer, Nkulumane vs Zinwa , Celtics vs Zobha, NJC vs Mayihlome, Matshobana vs Zonke, Pelandaba vs R/Shwelele, Wembley vs Lobels Gwabalanda vs West Com, Finance vs Siyabangena, Shwelele vs H/valley, P/Crackers vs N/Crackers. — @FungaiMuderere