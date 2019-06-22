Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders FC’s right back, McClive Phiri, is recovering while another right back Bukhosi Ncube is still waiting for the orthopaedic doctor to decide whether or not to operate on his knee.

The Bulawayo soccer giants played the last four games; 1-0 win against TelOne, the 2-0 victory over ZPC Kariba, 0-1 away loss to Yadah and the “big” 1-0 win over perennial rivals Dynamos without the two right backs.

Former national Under-20 captain Andrew Mbeba has been holding fort at the right side of defence for Highlanders having been moved from centreback position.

Ncube has missed eight league matches, having last featured for the Bulawayo soccer giants on April 22 when Bosso lost 1-0 at home to Triangle United.

The 21-year-old defender picked a knee injury and according to the club’s spokesperson, Ronald Moyo, he has been seeing an orthopaedist who has been monitoring his progress.

Phiri who had a successful surgery on his fractured right humerus, the bone between the elbow and shoulder after sustaining the injury during his team’s 0-0 draw against Herentals, has missed four games.

The doctors ruled Phiri out for six to eight weeks. The roving defender’s uncle identified as, Lindani, who is based in South Africa footed the player’s bill for “urgent” surgery which medical experts had said will help speed up the recovery. Fidelity Life Assurance, who signed a three-year sponsorship deal to cater for the medical welfare of players and technical officials are in the process of reimbursing Phiri.

“Phiri is recovering well and as you know, the doctors said he needs about eight weeks to recover and they are monitoring his progress. Same goes for Bukhosi, he has been seeing an orthopaedist who has been assessing his progress. Hopefully, after this break the specialist will decide whether or not to operate on his knee,” said Moyo.

Chronicle Sport visited Phiri at his home yesterday and found the right back glued on PlayStation.

“I’m getting better and my family has really been supportive. On Monday I’m going for my review and I’m hoping the doctor will give me the green light to start doing physiotherapy,” said Phiri.

In an earlier meeting with Ncube, the defender said: “I’m getting better and hope to be back soon.” — @ZililoR