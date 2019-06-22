Liquid Telecom has been hosting a number of webinars to familiarise would be users and buyers of Microsoft Azure how to take advantage of the cloud computing platform. They’ve already covered backups, email security and cloud security.







The next version of the webinars focuses on How to Easily Create Real Life Business Apps with Microsoft Power Apps Platform:

Do you have processes in your company that are tedious which makes you think so much can be done simply with an app but do not have the expertise or budget? In this webinar you will learn how to quickly create sophisticated apps without needing to be a developer. Using PowerApps, you can quickly build custom business apps for processes such as performing audits, inventory, or other repetitive processes, analogue data entry and storage that could benefit from digitisation. In 45 minutes you will see how to get started with PowerApps including real world examples. Microsoft PowerApps is a service that lets you build business apps that run in a browser or on a phone or tablet, and no coding experience is required.



If this is something that tickles your fancy you can register to watch the webinar for free on this link. The webinar will be on Thursday, 27 June at 1515 hrs.