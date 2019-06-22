Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THRILLS and spills are expected in the City of Kings this afternoon when the Bulawayo Volleyball Association (BVA) league action resumes at Milton High School.

BVA was forced to postpone its matches because some clubs’ players were participating at the just ended National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) competition in Gweru.

BVA chairperson, William Mazviro, expressed delight at the growth of the league saying the aim is to meet national and regional standards.

“The league has sailed smoothly so far. We have seen an increase in the number of teams competing and that’s a positive thing.

“This shows we are are moving in the right direction but I think we still need to up our game and build a much stronger league.

“We expect to see more competitive action that will make our league more exciting,” he said.

Mazviro said the association wants to tap into the talent in schools.

“At present we have most of the players in our league coming from the schools which is impressive,” he said.

Fixtures

Women: Spartans v Luveve High, Byo Poly v Hurricanes, Spartans v ZRP Raiders, ZRP v Byo Poly; Men: Luveve v Spartans, TelOne v Spartans, ZRP Raiders v S/W Districts, Elephants v Hurricanes, Byo Poly v Milton High, Spartans v Milton, Hurricanes v ZRP Raiders