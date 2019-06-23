divineinsight BY HUMPHREY MTANDWA

IN the book of Revelations, John the Apostle relates how he was in the spirit on the Lord’s Day and how he heard behind him a great voice, as of a trumpet (Revelations 1:10).

Some say the opposite of the realm of the spirit is to live in the natural and the opposite of living in the spirit is to live in the flesh. Could it be that when the Apostle John said on the Lord’s Day, he was in the spirit, implying he had been in the flesh before? That cannot be possible because Apostle Paul said to be fleshy minded is death. John was a man of the spirit and lived in the spirit, yet on the Lord’s Day the scripture says he was in the spirit. So, where

had he been before? What, then, does it mean to be in the spirit?

The scripture says that John was in the spirit of prophecy. Could it be within the realm of the spirit there are different locations and each location has a

way it affects our natural, day- to-day life?

Let’s look at it from the water cycle again. There are different weather patterns in different areas because of the different atmospheric pressures in that

region. The Bible speaks of how demons wonder in dry places after they have been cast out. Could these dry areas be because of the atmospheric pressure in the

spirit that causes specific areas to become dry? What are these dry areas? In Understanding the Realm of the Spirit Part 1 and 2, I taught using the water

cycle how one can live and function in the spiritual realm and how there are regions saturated with blessings.

Dry areas are those places that are dry spiritually, where the gospel has not reached or the believers in that area have not won that region over and it is still controlled by negative demonic princes. Daniel mentions in his book that over Babylon there was a demonic prince who controlled that region of Persia.

So, when the Apostle John said he was in the spirit, he had entered into a prophetic region in the spiritual realm where his eyes became open to see so many

visions. There are regions in the spirit and all of them produce different results on the earth. The negative dry regions are controlled by demons which cause

wars, genocide, crime, famine and as many atrocities as you can imagine.

These things happen because of high concentration of negative demonic activity over those areas. Have you noticed in some places you mention a city, you know

it for something negative? If I am to say drug trafficking or sex trade, which nation come into your mind? The reasons why you thought of that nation is because it is under demonic control. It’s a region that is dry spiritually. Even poverty can be a demonic prince over a home or nation unless someone stands in

the gap for those places.

These places remain dry unless someone comes in with the gospel and shifts the atmosphere over those regions. In your nation you can be so on fire for God that

you shift the atmosphere for God in Isaiah 49:8 we are told we can. Inhabit the desolate places, which are habitations of darkness or regions that are overrun

by demons and turn them over to Christ.

God bless you!

Humphrey Mtandwa is an anointed minister of the gospel and teacher of the Word based in South Africa. He has written several books including the Enoch

Generation, Truthfulness and Theophany. He blogs at mtandwa.blogspot.com and can be contacted via e-mail or WhatsApp on +27 610286350.