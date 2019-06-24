Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Cairo, Egypt

FORMER Zimbabwe International striker and dribbling menace Alois Bunjira has challenged the Warriors to be more adventurous and lethal when going forward as they stand a huge chance of progressing to the knockout stages of this year’s Total Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The Warriors got their campaign with a 0-1 loss to hosts Egypt at a packed Cairo International Stadium on Friday night but with a bit of lethal shrewdness at goal, the Sunday Chidzambwa coached national squad could have snatched a point from the game.

However, despite a torrid opening few minutes in which the Egyptians wanted to tear the Warriors apart, Zimbabwe put up a disciplined performance especially in the second half but lack of potency in the final third saw the boys failing to punish the Egyptians.

Bunjira, speaking soon after watching the Warriors’ training session at El sekka-el hadid SC Stadium on Saturday evening, the former Caps United striker said he believes the current crop of players have a huge chance of success in this tournament.

“We just need to be adventurous in front of goal, we have got the players that can do that, we have a team that can go all the way and win. We can finish first in this group,” said Bunjira.

“This campaign is not dead, no it’s not at all. We have players that can rise to the occasion, we need to utilize that. We should attack more and believe in ourselves,” said Bunjira.

He said once that self-belief was enshrined in the players, no team in Africa can be said to be impossible to beat, we just need to be more lethal in front of goal and that’s it,” said Bunjira.