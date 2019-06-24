Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

IT was Berita’s second show in the city and unlike last year’s seemingly low-key event, her homecoming at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo this past Saturday was bigger.

For two hours, she serenaded music lovers with songs from her three albums.

The show was intimate as she, with every song, shared its meaning.

The crowd on its part sang along while for some songs, they just sat and watched her sing.

During her mellow and enjoyable set, Berita was full of praise for up-and-coming acts MJ Sings, Mimmie Tarukwana and Vuyo Brown who joined her on stage.

She said they were extremely talented and asked people to support them by attending their shows.

To show her support, at the end of her performance, she invited the three artistes on stage to sing her song Ndicel’ikiss.

All three artistes sang their renditions of the track and they got cheers of approval from the crowd.