Francistown — Gomolemo Motse, the new kid on the block in the music industry, has released a single entitled Came back, which has been ranked number one by ITunes.

This follows a music cover the songstress, trading simply as Gomolemo, did for Robbie Cavanaugh’s song Godsend a few weeks ago, which attracted 5.6k views on Facebook and 100 shares.

Came back is a soulful serenade about a person who keeps giving their all but gets nothing in return. The RnB song showcases the songwriter’s voice and lyricism with beautiful melodies giving a subtle peek at what she has to offer.Speaking in an interview, Gomolemo said the song was inspired by the movie, The Diary of a Mad Black Woman and the life experiences of people close to her.

The movie is a 2005 romantic comedy-drama written by and starring Tyler Perry. It is about a who is subsequently discarded by her cruel husband, compelling her to start a fresh life pursuing her happiness.

“I wrote the song so that people could relate and know that it is okay to put yourself first,” she said.

The 20-year-old aspiring singer, who hails from Mahalapye, has a melancholic persona that she hopes would mellow into a joyful eclectic performer through the influence of life’s dealings and genres worldwide.

Gomolemo realised she could sing as early as primary school but never performed publicly until 2017 when she tapped into her talent and by year end, she had started making moves towards realising her flair.

“Since 2017, it’s been a learning curve for me and every moment after my performances, I really learn something fresh to do better,” she said.

Besides coming from a family that is in love with and linked to music, Gomolemo gets her inspiration from the efforts artistes such as Nao and JP Cooper put into their material.

Gomolemo said she had encountered a few challenges that prevented her from releasing her debut single earlier as expected. The challenges included the death of her mother which forced her to assume quite a lot of responsibilities at home.

“I constantly stopped writing the song for about three months as I did not know, which direction to take with the song,” she said adding that she was however fuelled by all the challenges to produce a beautiful piece of work. Gomolemo said her aim was to offer people an escape by bringing them comfort adding that she hoped to put Botswana on the map with her music.

In addition to being a music lover, Gomolemo describes herself as a creative person who loves to cook as it brings her joy even though she said she was not yet a professional in the kitchen. She plans to grow as a creative person, both in music and cooking.

She expressed the wish to work with a lot of local and international artistes who inspired her such as United Kingdom music producer, Sampha whom she described as one of the most innovative musicians. Gomolemo said Botswana’s music landscape was becoming more varied as it allowed individuals to freely express themselves.

She however complained that there was not enough support for Batswana performers noting that the tendency was to promote foreigners.

Local support was necessary for the development of citizen musicians, she said. She expressed hope that various artistes would come together and work to elevate Botswana’s music industry.

Gomolemo encouraged other performers to love their craft as it would only make them happy and assist them to create more incredible work.

