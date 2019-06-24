So the Zim dollar is back, sort of… There is no physical currency called the Zim dollar yet but effective today, what we have been calling RTGS dollars and bond notes are being referred to as Zimbabwean dollars.







The Minister of Finance, Mthuli Ncube has issued a statutory instrument that defines what the Zim dollar is. The same instrument sets aside the multicurrency system that has been in place since 2009. The ‘new Zim dollar is now the only accepted legal tender within Zimbabwe except for specified exceptions.

Here is part of the instrument:







