Patrons of good gospel music will again be led to the throne room of grace at this year’s edition of Praise Reloaded Worship Concert at the Perez Dome, at Dzorwulu in Accra.

Themed as the “Wind of Revival”, the 2019 edition will also mark the release of Joe Mettle’s already recorded 5th studio album with the same title as the theme for the concert. The album has some songs recorded earlier at the Hope City Church in April in a ‘Live’ atmosphere.

Praise reloaded is an annual event which is organised by Joe Mettle Ministries and Partners.

It has, for the past years, been headlined by the artiste and has attracted audiences from the West African sub-region, USA, Canada, UK and other countries across the globe.

This year, the worship concert will have special performances from Cecy Twum, Cwesi Oteng, KODA, Jonathan Nelson and the Love Gift band.

Praise Reloaded, which started seven years ago is based on Acts 2:1-4

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the Yesu Adi Nkunim singer said he was looking forward to touching lives at the concert.

He said the night would be a memorable one and assured patrons of adequate security.

Joseph Oscar Mettle, better known by his stage name, Joe Mettle, is a Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter.

He is the first gospel musician to win Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) Artiste of the year in his genre.