By Fidelis Munyoro

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube yesterday held an informal interaction with local and foreign journalists where he spoke on a wide range of issues prevailing in the country.

He spoke on economic issues ranging from the new currency, parallel market, Transitional Stabilisation Programme, legislation, energy crisis and debt, the surplus or eliminated deficit, and restoration of confidence, austerity measures, international deals and civil servants’ salaries.

Minister Ncube also had time to field questions from local and international journalists in an informal set-up.

The interactive meeting, provided both Minister Ncube and journalists a platform to exchange notes on the situation obtaining in the country.

Minister Ncube said such informal engagements should continue as he finds them both constructive and instructive in the development of the economy and the nation at large.

The minister, who is expected to leave the country today for China on Government business, said a similar engagement will be held after he presents his mid-year Budget statement next month.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and secretary Mr Nick Mangwana also attended the meeting.

Minister Mutsvangwa said she would arrange a similar platform for journalists to meet other ministers. The meeting was oversubscribed as journalists turned up in their numbers to meet the minister. The Herald