CAIRO — Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona has addressed his future after recently stating he might need to leave Belgian football giants Anderlecht to reignite his career.

Musona (29) has been subject of reported interest from South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in recent weeks since declaring his unhappiness at the 34-time league champions.

He stated that he “wasted a year” of his career and “did not enjoy” the treatment he received after his arrival from domestic rivals Oostende.

And after their Group A defeat to Egypt on Friday night, he remained diplomatic in his response on whether he’d be open to returning South Africa next season.

“At the moment I cannot say because I’m still here and I don’t know what’s happening at the club (Anderlecht),” he told KickOff.

“I hope to play better (than against Egypt) so that I can improve and when I get back to my club I can see what can happen (with my future).

After being criticised for his display in which he lasted 85 minutes he denied his subpar display by his usual high standards was down to his teammates.

“I think everyone had a good performance, but we didn’t convert the chances we created – but I believe in everyone, we all have quality in this team,” Musona said.

“Whoever gets a chance to play, I support everyone because im the leader of the team – so I cannot say I would have performed better.

“If someone else was there (up front) because we are a team and we believe in each other — we support each other. Whether it was Mushekwi or Evans Rusike, we would have played the same.”

Zimbabwe’s next fixture sees them take on Group leaders Uganda on Wednesday at the Cairo National Stadium. — KickOff.com.