In its determined efforts to generate revenue for its members, the foremost body representing musicians in Nigeria, NUM is organising a workshop on the sale of music on the internet. Apart from the normal selling of music in the market, selling it in the internet means worldwide sales, translating into huge revenue gains.

But regrettably, millions of dollars are lost yearly by musicians that do not sell their music on the internet and to change this narrative, NUM,a professional arm of NLC is poised to take the bull by the horn and lead Nigerian musicians to more profitable careers.

The event which is billed to hold on the 4th of July 2019 at Constantial Hotel, opposite Benin city airport, by 12noon will be attended by many music lovers.

The special guest of Honor is the Edo state commissioner for arts, culture, tourism and diaspora, Mr Osaze Ero. Also invited is the commissioner of Justice, Prof Yinka Omorogbe. Musicians from far and wide are expected to grace the workshop.

The event will also feature a post-humous awards for great musicians like Christiana Essien, Sony Okosun, Rex Lawson, Celestine Ukwu and many others of blessed memory.

A goodwill message is expected by the American ambassador.

In 1960 during the independence dance party, it was NUM that insisted that a Nigerian musicians plays instead of the Jamaican musicians that the incoming government had slated. The union had their way.

The NLC and RATTAWU, the mother bodies of NUM are expected to play very important roles in this august occasion of their baby union NUM.