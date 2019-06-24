Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

NURSES have called off their strike which was meant to start today after the Government promised to review their salaries in 10 days.

On Friday, President Mnangagwa and three cabinet Ministers met the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (Zina) where they discussed the nurses’ plight.

Present were Ministers of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo, Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube and the acting Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Monica Mutsvangwa.

According to Zina, during the meeting, the association was given a chance to discuss nurses’ grievances.

“Of the grievances discussed, the one which was dealt with at great length was the issue relating to remuneration wherein the executives reiterated that due to incapacity the nurses would not be attending work from June 24, 2019 unless salaries were increased. The President and all those in attendance understood the position of the nurses and gave an undertaking that salaries are going to be reviewed,” read a statement from Zina.

The association said they were told that salaries were going to be reviewed upwards from July 1, 2019.

Zina president Mr Enock Dongo said following the meeting with President Mnangagwa and Government Ministers, it was resolved to suspend the planned strike.

He appealed to nurses countrywide to report for work as they await review of their salaries as promised by Government.

“We feel that after consulting it will not be prudent to down tools given that we met a high powered delegation led by the President himself. Downing tools after Government has promised to review our salaries will be viewed as negotiating in bad faith,” said Mr Dongo. — @thamamoe