ZANU-PF United Kingdom branch has moved a gear up to promote Vision 2030 by mobilising Zimbabweans in the diaspora to invest back home as well as spearheading self-help income generating projects in the country.

The revolutionary party recently launched the Scotland branch which also seeks to pursue the national agenda, Vision 2030 by creating intergenerational projects around Zimbabwe.

Zanu-PF Scotland chairperson Cde Marian Kirk told Business Chronicle recently that the intergenerational projects would increase co-operation between individuals of different age groups.

“These projects will support people of all ages in sharing their interests and skills to benefit the individuals and their communities and help in uplifting the standards of living as spelt out in the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP)”.

Cde Kirk noted that Zimbabwe youths need support to improve their informal learning using local resources and other optimised resources for them to learn skills such as plumbing, painting, landscaping, flower arrangements, cleaning and poultry farming.

“Non-formal education will help them develop a strong focus on entrepreneurship and support vision 2030.

“We aim to prepare an employable workforce that will be ready and able to meet people’s needs,” she said.

Speaking from his London base, Zanu-PF United Kingdom Youth League member Cde Kudzai Makuku hailed the launch of the party’s Scotland branch saying this was a step in the right direction in their endeavours to promote Vision 2030.

“The launch of the Scotland branch is part of our initiative to grow our numbers in the United Kingdom.

“Vision 2030 is a national renewal agenda adopted by the Second Republic to make Zimbabwe a country that is equipped to prosper in a global economy,” he said.

Cde Makuku said Zimbabwe has potential to achieve the upper middle income status and focus should be on addressing critical challenges bedevilling the country.

“All our challenges can be underlined with two issues, the first one being corruption which the President is committed to fighting hence the zero tolerance to corruption stance. The other issue being sanctions hence the President’s bold stance on re-engagement efforts and opening up of the democratic space,” he said. — @okazunga.