Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER a stressful day, one needs some soothing jams that speak to the soul and that’s what award-winning songstress Berita Khumalo wants to evoke in the hearts of those who listen to her music.

With songs such as Thandolwethu, Mwana Wamai (a collaboration with late musicians Hugh Masekela and Oliver Mtukudzi) and the most recent Ndicel’ikiss, Berita has used her acoustic guitar to serenade fans with her music ever since she released her first album Conquering Spirit in 2013.

The songbird, who was mentored by the likes of Bra Hugh and Oliver Mtukudzi, said she wants her songs to heal people.

“My music has always come from a place of healing. A lot of people say my voice and music are both gentle and make them feel better. This makes me proud as I believe that music should heal and cheer the soul,” said Berita.

Having found her niche in the market, Berita has taken up a new challenge of running a record label, Assali Music, which she set up last year.

“As an artiste you do most of the work as you have to produce the music, perform and market it on places such as social media. However, at the end of the day, you get the smallest piece of the cake so I found it important to run my own show through setting up a record label.

“My mission now is to develop other artistes through this label,” said Berita.

She said it has not been smooth sailing as it is difficult to run a business as a woman in a male-dominated world. She, however, learnt one or two things from the late Mtukudzi who owned a record label and also groomed budding artistes.

Commenting on her show in Bulawayo, Berita said she hosted it to give fellow artistes a platform to shine.

“I wasn’t booked for this show as it was my initiative. My plan is that every year, I must do a show in Bulawayo where people can come and enjoy while also giving budding artistes a platform to perform.

“My wish is that next year when I come for another show, I mount a mobile studio and pick a few artistes whose works I’ll record.”

The musician, who has collaborated with the likes of Mobi Dixon on Ezizweni and Da Capo on Found You, said she was keen on collaborating with local female artistes.