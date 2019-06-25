Stanford Chiwanga

Businesswoman, Mrs Primrose Dube-Nyevhe on Saturday celebrated her birthday with orphans at John Smale Children’s Home in Barham Green in Bulawayo.

John Smale is a government funded orphanage that cares for orphaned children by providing shelter, guidance, clothing and food. The children range in ages, with some in primary school and most being high school aged.

Primrose Dube-Nyevhe hands out gifts to orphans at John Smale

The JayRose Boutique owner went with few of her friends to celebrate her 24th birthday with the children. She gave the 45 children lots of gifts that included brand new clothes, shoes and sanitary pads.

Mrs Dube-Nyevhe also took her time to interact, play games and dance with the children who were treated to a good food and drinks.

Primrose with her husband Jeffrey Nyevhe and friends

In an interview with Chronicle, Mrs Dube-Nyevhe said her birthday celebration was inspired by the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Cde Raj Modi, who is well-known for his philanthropic work.

“I am a growing businesswoman and I thought I should give to the less privileged. These children do not know the love of a parent so I thought I should give them the little love that I have. I have always admired (Cde) Raj Modi, what he does for the poor and the helpless is amazing. I also want to be like him so this is my way of trying to measure up to him. In fact the drinks were provided by him and we thank him for his contribution,” she said.

Mrs Dube-Nyevhe urged other business people to go out of their way to help the vulnerable.

“If we all play our part Zimbabwe and Bulawayo will be a better place. Every donation, every gift, every sponsorship helps to eradicate poverty. So I call out all the people who can afford to give without ceasing,” she said.