Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Premiership side Bulawayo City maintained their grip at the top of the Southern Region Division One League table by extending their unbeaten run to 11 games following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Casmyn at Turk Mine.

City took their points tally to 27 and now enjoy a three-point lead over second-placed Talen Vision.

City and Vision remain the only unbeaten teams in the league and have turned the championship race into a two-horse race.

Veteran midfielder Thabani Goredema scored the priceless goal for City.

Vision kept their title aspirations alive by dispatching Ajax Hotspurs 3-1 at Gifford High School.

A brace by Brian Muza and a goal by Itai Mabhunu gave Vision maximum points, while Tanaka Hove got the face saver for Ajax Hotspurs after a brilliant interchange of passes.

Third-placed CIWU survived a scare from lowly placed Toronto in their 2-2 draw.

Makomo made a giant leap into fourth place from seventh following a 1-0 win over army side Indlovu Iyanyathela, although they remain 10 points behind log leaders City.

Mosi Rovers won their second consecutive match, overcoming Mainline 1-0 in Plumtree, with Tyson Ncube grabbing the solitary goal for the Victoria Falls-based side.

Southern Region Division 1 results

Saturday:

-Ajax Hotspurs 1-3 Talen Vision (Tanaka Hove, Itai Mabhunu, Brian Muza brace)

-Toronto 2-2 CIWU (Thabiso Ndlela brace, Muziwakhe Dlamini, Trust Sibanda)

-Mainline 0-1 Mosi Rovers (Tyson Ncube)

-Moto Moto 2-1 Arenel Movers (Bekithemba Nyoni, Nomatter Mwembe, Munetsi Hove)

-Indlovu Iyanyathela 0-1 Makomo, Casmyn 0-1 Bulawayo City (Thabani Goredema)

-Binga Pirates 0-0 ZPC Hwang

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Bulawayo City 11 8 3 0 26 3 23 27

Talen Vision 10 7 3 0 16 3 13 24

CIWU 11 5 3 3 14 10 4 18

Makomo 11 4 5 2 13 8 5 17

ZPC Hwange 10 5 2 3 11 7 4 17

Binga Pirates 10 5 2 3 11 9 2 17

Bosso 90 10 4 4 2 16 13 3 16

Indlovu 11 3 5 3 6 4 2 1 4

Moto Moto 10 3 3 4 9 15 -6 12

Ajax Hotspurs 10 3 2 5 13 18 -5 11

Casmyn 10 2 3 5 7 11 -4 9

Mosi Rovers 10 2 2 6 6 16 -10 8

Toronto 10 2 2 6 10 23 -13 8

Mainline FC 10 1 3 6 9 14 -5 6

Arenel Movers 10 0 4 6 8 21 -13 4

– @ZililoR