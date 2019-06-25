Midlands Bureau Chief

THE rehabilitation of roads in Gweru has been shelved after the contractor, Bitumen World, requested for a revised budget citing high operational costs.

Gweru City Council public relations manager, Mr Manford Gambiza, confirmed the development saying deliberations were on going.

Although he could not state the actual budget needed for the rehabilitation to continue, last year council had budgeted for about RTGS$4 million for roads, which has since been eroded as costs continue to skyrocket.

Mr Gambiza said out of the 29 roads that were meant to be rehabilitated, only two roads have been done and were awaiting surfacing.

“The contractor has pulled out after he submitted a revised quote for the works due to the harsh economic conditions and deliberations are on-going.

“Only two roads have been done and these are Morah Road — reconstruction up to base one level and is awaiting surfacing, Swazi Road next to Mkoba 3 High School — reconstruction is up to base one level and is awaiting surfacing,” he said.

Mr Gambiza said council has observed that motorists are removing barricades on the roads and using the roads before completion and in the process damaging them.

He encouraged motorists not to use roads that are under reconstruction as it will damage the roads.

“Road rehabilitation is meant to benefit our residents and we call on motorists to desist from using roads that are under reconstruction as that damages the roads.

“When damaged, council will fork out more in re-doing the damaged areas,” he said.

Mr Gambiza said roads targeted for repairs were in the central business district and the low and high density areas.

“Targeted roads for rehabilitation are Simon Mazorodze, Kandemhuru-Ascot, Matobo Road, 7th Street Extension, 3rd Street, Nyamupingidza, Wentworth, Chitseru-Mkoba 13, Bristol Road, Coventry, Chirandu-Senga, Grays, Coolmoreen, Josiah Chinamano, Bradley, Ndlalifa Mtapa, Link ZRP Mtapa, Swazi Mkoba 3 High School, Chilimanzi, Munhuruka-Mkoba 12, Rufaro- Ascot, Maposa-Mkoba 3, Ziyambe-Mkoba 14, Ngara-Mkoba, Chidanana-Mkoba 16, Morah/Mutambara-Mkoba 17, Mandimhura-Ascot, Muzeze-Mkoba 14 and Mkoba Road,” he said.