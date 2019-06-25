Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ARRESTING age-cheating and introducing coaching clinics as well as introducing referees or umpires’ courses for learners tops the agenda of newly elected National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) president Arthur Maphosa.

Maphosa, the headmaster of Gwanda High School, was elected to the Nash top post for a two-year term in Victoria Falls on Friday.

Maphosa takes over from former Pamushana High headmaster and now Bikita East legislator Johnson Madhuku, who stepped down last year to pursue politics.

“I’m honoured to have been given the responsibility to lead a great institution like Nash and I promise to serve with my colleagues to the best of our abilities. During our two-year term we will seek to ensure that the brand of Nash grows bigger and invite more corporates to come and work with us, emulating the likes of Tanganda, Coca-Cola, Proton Bakery and Surrey, among others that have stood by us as we work on developing sport in secondary schools,” said Maphosa.

“It’s my hope that during this period we will diversify the development of children into coaches. We want to have programmes that will see children train as referees and umpires in different sporting disciplines so that we prepare them for the future. The sport industry is growing and it’s important that children with interest in officiating get that training while at school. We want to catch them young.

“We will seek professionalism in all our works. We want to do great work in terms of reducing the scourge of age cheating. We pledge to work as a unit in all our structures. We want those who lost elections not to be bitter, but come and work together for the benefit of our organisation and the children we seek to uplift,” he said.

The new Nash board also consists of Cephas Mutumhe from Midlands as vice-president, secretary-general Norman Gombera from Mashonaland East and treasurer Dave Mudebha from Manicaland.

Cuthbert Tshuma from Masvingo will deputise Gombera.

Maphosa, who is the secretary-general of the regional body Confederation of School Sports Associations of Southern Africa (Cossasa), said provinces will soon elect officials to replace those that have been elevated to national positions.

Meanwhile, Eveline High School headmistress Sithabile Moyo has assumed the Nash head-in-charge of basketball, with Ester Mandibvei taking over from Engelbert Chimvaru in netball, while Matabeleland North’s Thabani Nkomo from Dinyane replaces Philip Chikomwe of Manicaland in athletics.

Fiona Ndlovu from Gabhuza has been handed the volleyball portfolio, while Trynos Mbwirire of Masvingo replaces Albert Macheka as the head-in-charge football.

