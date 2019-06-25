Sports Reporter

GORY details have emerged about how former Highlanders and Hwange goalkeeper Luckson Mutanga, who tried to resuscitate his career at Bosso, was deported from the United Kingdom after serving a six-year jail term for rape.

A source, who read a story in Chronicle Sport about Mutanga’s aim to revive his career at Bosso about four months ago, said the former footballer is on the UK’s sex offenders’ register.

According to lutontoday.co.uk, Mutanga raped a teenage girl in Peterborough in December 2012 and was convicted after a trial in 2013.

Mutanga denied the charges, but was convicted through a DNA match.

lutontoday.co.uk quoted Detective Constable Andy Macdonald of Cambridge Police who said: “This was a nasty stranger rape where Mutanga effectively stalked his victim before grabbing and attacking her. Thankfully such incidents are extremely rare, however, this case shows we will do everything we can in order to bring offenders to justice. Mutanga’s actions will have a lasting effect on his victim and I hope that now he is behind bars she can begin to move on with her life.”

According to the online report, Mutanga waited until she had said goodbye to her friends and was on her own when he dragged her into a nearby alleyway off Cerris Road, Dogsthorpe, where he raped her.

The victim managed to get away and ran home.

An investigation was launched and several witnesses, who had heard the attack, came forward.

A sample of DNA recovered from the victim was analysed and a profile was obtained.

It matched Mutanga, who was on the national police database after previously being jailed for domestic violence and breaching a restraining order.

Mutanga was one of the eight players, six from Caps United and two from Bosso, who did not return home in 2005 when the two sides went for an exhibition match in Bradford, northern England.

The six Caps United players who remained in Britain were Artwell Mabhiza, Silent Katumba (late), David Sengu, Raymond Undi, Elton Chimedza and Tichaona Nyenda, while Dalisizwe Dlamini is the other Highlanders player that never returned home.

After serving his jail term, Mutanga returned home and tried to revive his career at Highlanders before crossing to South Africa after being turned down by the Bulawayo giants.