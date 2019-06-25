By Joseph Madzimure

The Zanu-PF Youth League yesterday audaciously named individuals, private sector executives and party bigwigs it claimed were corrupt.

Addressing a Press conference at Zanu-PF Headquarters in Harare yesterday, the Youth League’s deputy secretary Lewis Matutu said those exposed in the “naming and shaming” should clear their names, threatening to bar named party officials from the ruling party’s headquarters in Harare.

“All the party members fingered in the corruption should do the honourable thing and not report for work tomorrow until they have cleared the allegations made against them.

“High ranking officials who work at the party headquarters should stop reporting for duty with immediate effect until they clear their names before the President and the courts.

“We are going to lock out all the Zanu-PF officials from entering their offices until they have cleared the allegations with immediate effect,” said Matutu.

Obert Mpofu, together with ministers Jorum Gumbo and Prisca Mupfumira, were Monday fingered by the Zanu PF youth league as some of the most corrupt individuals in the country.

The list announced includes controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo and central bank governor John Mangudya. Neville, son to Christopher Mutsvangwa, former Zimbabwean ambassador to China and top ally to the President, was also fingered in money laundering rings.

Mutsvangwa was appointed to the Ariston Holdings board in April 2018 when his father was still a Presidential Advisor. Unifreight Group Finance Executive Lisbon Mhonda is also being accused of using his company’s resources to smuggle large sums of US dollars out of the country.

Matutu also sent a veiled threat to ZRP Officer Commanding Harare Province, Charles Nhete if he did not act on those within the private sector they had indicated to be corrupt.

“If the police have heard what we have said, especially the Propol (Officer Commanding Province), then they should start work, we have heard that they catch criminals but under-declare monies they would have seized or get bribed.

“We will give them a chance, hopefully they will act,” said Matutu before rubbishing a question on why fuel tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei who has been accused of monopolising the market is absent from the list.

Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo said he could not comment on the issue as he was in Plumtree and unaware of the goings on in Harare.

Party secretary for Legal Affairs Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana said while the leadership wanted a corruption free environment to turn around the fortunes of the country’s economy, corruption cases had to be proved in court.

“We cannot prove allegations of corruption on a particular person until the courts of the land prove him or her guilty,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF United Kingdom and Europe District Youth League says it stands in solidarity with the national executive on the recently launched Anti-Corruption Campaign.

In a statement yesterday, chairperson of the UK/Europe District Farai Muvuti applauded the move and called for an urgent address on all proposed recommendations.

“The ZANU-PF Youth League of the United Kingdom and Europe District stands in solidarity with our Executive as led by Cde Pupurai Togarepi and Cde Lewis Matutu together with their entire executive team on the recently launched Anti-Corruption Campaign,” he said.

“We stand proudly with our leadership on the demonstration of courage, as the Youth League UK/Europe District, we pledge our utmost support towards a corrupt free society.

“We applaud this stance and hope that all the proposed recommendations are promptly acted upon with a sense of urgency.” The Herald