Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Cairo, Egypt

IT’S a do-or-die encounter for the Warriors tonight when they take on a buoyant Uganda at the Cairo International Stadium as the game could determine their destiny in the Total Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The Warriors lost their opening match 0-1 to the hosts at the same venue on Friday night, while The Cranes of Uganda chalked up a 2-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo and go into this game fully aware that another three points will all but secure their passage to the knockout phase.

Speaking during a Press conference here yesterday, Warriors’ vice-captain Ovidy Karuru said they will be trooping onto the turf tonight with one thing in mind — to get maximum points.

He said they saw the danger posed by the Ugandans in their win over DRC and they were also confident that they can work on their shortcomings from the opening game against Egypt that saw Zimbabwe with few shots on goal.

“Uganda are a good side, as you saw how they played against DRC, but we just have to win this game because it will determine our future in this tournament. We seemed to suffer from indecision in the opening match whenever we got into the final third, shooting where we were supposed to pass and passing where we ought to have gone for goal, but that has been rectified,” said Karuru.

“As players we are ready for the game. We know what Uganda can do, but what I can promise is a good game from us and we expect to win the game,” he said.

Responding to earlier comments by big Ugandan goalkeeper and captain Denis Onyango that he knows the strengths and weaknesses of 90 percent of the Zimbabwean players, Karuru reminded the Mamelodi Sundowns goalie that knowledge was a two-way thing, as they too had full knowledge of him.

“He knows us and we also know him, it might be an advantage to him. We also know that Denis is a very good goalkeeper, he is Africa’s number one, but we know what to do if we are to score against him and one of those things is to minimise as much as possible long range shots as that will be a waste of time as he is very good with those.

“We need to try and penetrate from the middle. I think we are ready for him, a number of players know him and it’s not going to be a problem tomorrow,” said Karuru.

Head coach, Sunday Chidzambwa said they were facing a confident and very good side, which requires them to fight for the entire 90 minutes until the final whistle to produce a result that will ensure they progress to the next stage of the tournament.

“They are a very good side, they beat DRC, themselves a good and solid side. I think we are up against very good opponents. If we are to produce a good result, we have to fight hard for the entire 90 minutes. I just hope that we will be at our best and produce a result for us to go to the next stage,” said Chidzambwa.

The Warriors will be looking at making history by progressing to the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time since they debuted at the 2004 Afcon finals in Tunisia.