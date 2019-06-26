Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE International Cricket Council is keeping an eye on the situation at Zimbabwe Cricket, with a decision on the way forward to be determined at ICC’s board meeting to be held in London next month.

An ICC spokesperson yesterday confirmed that they are aware of goings on at ZC following the suspension of Tavengwa Mukuhlani’s board as well as acting managing director Givemore Makoni by the Sports and Recreation Commission last week.

“We are aware of and monitoring the situation in Zimbabwe and the matter will be fully considered by the ICC Board at its next meeting in July,” the ICC spokesperson said.

An interim committee was put in place by the SRC to run the affairs of ZC.

Yesterday SRC chairman Gerald Mlotshwa and ZC interim committee chairman Dave Ellman-Brown were meant to meet with the cricket mother body’s employees.

On Monday, ZC employees reportedly found their headquarters locked and guarded by the police, who refused them access.

With Mukuhlani suspended, Zimbabwe will have no representation at the ICC board meeting on July 15.

The ICC will now determine if action by the SRC doesn’t constitute Government interference in ZC affairs.

If deemed Government interference, Zimbabwe’s ICC membership could be suspended.

This would result in the men and women’s teams that are due to take part in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup qualifiers later in the year being barred.

Nepal were the last country whose membership was suspended in April 2016 when the ICC board froze out the Cricket Association of Nepal for government interference.

— @Mdawini_29