Natasha Chamba, Business Reporter

THE Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube, yesterday announced the appointment of senior executives to oversee the smooth running of key parastatals under his ministry.

The appointments were made after consultations with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mr Vusilizwe Vuma has been appointed chief executive officer of the Deposit Protection Corporation (DPC) while Mrs Grace Muradzikwa is now a commissioner of the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC).

Professor Ncube also announced the appointment of other IPEC board members who include Mr Albert Nduna (chairman), Mr David Mureriwa, Ms Annah Mashingaidze, Mr Godwin Nyangadza and Ms Judith Rusike.

The Minister also appointed Mr Joe Mutizwa as the new board chair for the Infrastructural Development Bank of Zimbabwe with board members being Dr Khupukile Mlambo, Mr Luke Ngwerume, Ms Sibusisiwe Bango, Mr Reginald Mugwara, Mr Jeremiah Mutonga, Mr Tadious Muzorora, Mr Nobert Mugwagwa, Mr Zvikomborero Hoko and Mr Leonard Magara.

Mr Taguma Mahonde has been appointed director general of the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat).

— @queentauruszw