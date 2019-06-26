Robson Sharuko in Cairo, Egypt

MARVELOUS Nakamba’s absence from the Warriors’ 2019 Afcon Group A match against the Cranes of Uganda at the Cairo International Stadium last night came at a cost for a number of scouts from several European clubs, including, at least, four from the Italian Serie A.

The Euro scramble for the signature of the highly-rated Warriors’ central midfielder has been gathering momentum since it was revealed that English Premiership side, Aston Villa, have already tabled a £20 million bid for Nakamba.

Having already paid £22m for Brazilian forward, Wesley Moraes, who had been Nakamba’s teammate at Belgian giants Club Brugge for the last two years, Villa remain in pole position to complete the signing of the Zimbabwean midfielder.

However, Club Brugge have been holding out on any deal, gambling on the possibility that a very good Afcon finals show by the midfielder could increase his transfer fee, and everything appeared to be going according to script when Nakamba produced a strong performance in the first match against Egypt last Friday.

“Several clubs have inquired about Marvelous Nakamba, defensive midfielder of Club Brugge. His club are willing to sell him at the right price but are hoping that Nakamba’s fee could rise if he plays a good Afcon,” journalist Kristof Terreur, the English Premiership correspondent for Belgian Dutch language newspaper, Het Laaste Nieuws, tweeted.

“Agents have offered him to Aston Villa.”

Nakamba’s fine show also provoked interest in the player from a number of other clubs that had been waiting on the wings, including four from the Italian Serie A, who sent scouts to have a closer look at him in his second match, which was supposed to be against the Cranes last night.

However, Nakamba was ruled out of that match after sustaining an injury during training on Monday.

This meant the plans of scouts from Italian Serie A clubs Fiorentina, Atalanta, Torino and Sampdoria sent to provide a close analysis of the player were thrown off the rails.

Reports yesterday indicated that Nakamba has become one of the most scouted players at this Afcon finals with every movement that he makes being closely analysed by scores of people.

However, Villa also have a fallback position, in case they don’t get their man, with Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips, valued at around £30million, a player the Birmingham club have been eyeing.

A move for Nakamba, right now, will make economic sense for Villa, because they will be getting their man for £10million less than what they would pay for Phillips, although things could change rapidly, with the Zimbabwean midfielder’s transfer fee increasing, if he does well at this tournament.

For his management team and club, who have been praying for him to do well here, the injury that ruled him out of last night’s game against Uganda was a blow to their plans to get the best possible deal.

Warriors’ team manager Wellington Mpandare last week said they were also praying that Nakamba, one of the most influential players in their squad, would avoid injuries during this tournament.

“Of course, we understand he is a very, very good player and he will always attract interest from some of the major clubs, but we can tell you that he just wants to do well for his national team and, hopefully, he will also remain injury-free because he is an important player for us,” he told our Harare Bureau.

However, his fears came to pass on Monday when the midfielder suffered the injury, which meant he was unable to help his team, from the pitch, in the showdown against the Cranes last night.

Villa know they would have to secure a special permit from the English FA for them to complete the transfer and register Nakamba to play for them in the Premiership.

Right now, the midfielder does not qualify for an automatic work permit, in the event he moves to Villa, to be fielded in the Premiership because the Warriors are considered one of world football’s weaker nations.

However, English Premiership clubs can still be handed a reprieve to sign such players, in the event that they are exceptional talents, and Villa could point to the meteoric rise that Nakamba has enjoyed since his arrival in Europe, as a signal that he is, indeed, a special talent.

The Zimbabwean star, one of those players expected to be the rock on which the Warriors’ long-term future now lies, won the league medal in the Dutch Cup with Virtese Arnhem before he went to Belgium where he won the league championship with Club Brugge in his first season.