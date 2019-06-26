Afro-fusion music singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy emerged winner of the Best International Act award at the 2019 edition of BET Awards held on Sunday night.

He was nominated alongside Teni, Mr Eazi and other international acts in the category.

The award was received by Burna Boy’s mum, Bose Ogulu, who also doubles as his manager. In her acceptance speech, she said the message from Burna to every African home and abroad is to remember that they were first Africans before any other thing.

“Every black person should please remember that you were Africans before you were anything else”, she said.

With all the success Burna Boy has recently recorded and his strides with Star Lager Beer, a clearly excited Burna Boy has been celebrating the big win.

“God is great. Thank you to everyone that’s supporting, I wouldn’t have this without you. This one is for Africa”, the ‘Dangote’ crooner said excitedly.

Among top music shots who have been congratulating him on his win include Davido, Tuface Idibia, Kemi Adetiba, among others. While congratulating him, Davido noted that Burna Boy was actually deserving of the award.

“Congrats, you over deserve this brother, more to come”, said Davido.

For 2Baba, more wins were his wish for the self-styled ‘African Giant’. “Congrats Burna Boy more wins young don”, he said.

Sharing her thoughts on Burna’s mom’s speech while receiving the award on behalf of her son, prolific music/TV director and filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba said; “Burna Boy must be so proud of his mom. Every time she’s served an opportunity to represent him, she never disappoints. She is always extremely articulate, and her words concise yet impactful leaving a lasting impression in the minds of whoever has just watched her.”