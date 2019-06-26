The purpose of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce Matabeleland Annual Business Awards is to honour and recognise remarkable business performance in the previous fiscal and calendar year.

These awards are aimed at fostering a competitive culture within homogeneous industries. A culture founded on good workmanship, with an endeavour of translating to improved aggregate product quality and service delivery, ultimately heightening the spirit of excellence in mundane business practices.

Winners of the ZNCC Matabeleland Annual Business Awards go through a nomination process which goes as follows:

1. The office sends out nomination forms to the general business public which are to be filled in and returned to the ZNCC offices by the stipulated date.

2. A short-list of five nominees per category will be deduced by the secretariat based on aggregate nomination forms submitted. All five nominees will be expected to submit their company and or personal profiles for adjudication prior to arriving to the top three.

3. The five nominations are vetted and tallied by the independent adjudication committee void of ZNCC influence that consists of an array of captains of industry in varying fields and disciplines. This committee presides over the nominations using transparent and internationally acceptable adjudication criteria. It arrives at a list of the top three winners.

4. The top three winners are notified of their eligibility to a ZNCC award and are invited to attend the awards ceremony where their chronology will be announced to the Matabeleland business community at a dinner ceremony.

5. Nomination is open to the general public, even non ZNCC members. (you do not have to be a ZNCC member to win or nominate a ZNCC award – its open to the public)

6. All ZNCC award winners are entitled to their ZNCC award regardless of their absence at the awards ceremony, though they are encouraged to attend and collect their award.