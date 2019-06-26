Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa’s Akanamali hit-maker Sun El Musician and Simmy will be coming to Bulawayo in August for an All Black show at Cosmopolitan Night Club.

This show will be held on August 12 during the long Heroes weekend and will follow the Amapiano Party which will feature another South African DJ, Kabza De Small, at the same venue on August 10.

Event organiser, Mduduzi Mdlongwa, through his 3D Events company, said singer Lee Mchoney, Champion Sounds, 3D Family DJs and Cosmopolitan resident DJs Mzoe and Keezy will share the stage with the Mzansi duo.

He said the two artistes, who are known for the Ntaba Ezikude love song, appeal to women, whom they are targeting for this show.

“The show is a lifestyle and luxury event. The two artistes appeal to the ladies and we’re doing this (show) for them. We want them to dress up for this event whose theme is all black as we’re trying to build a culture of dressing up for events,” said Mdlongwa.

With a unique ear for music, Sun-El Musician, real name Sanele Sithole, rose to fame with hit Akanamali which is the first single on his EP.

The Akanamali track, which was produced when Sun-El was broke and relied on equipment donated to him, according to the artiste, opened many doors for him including a chance to work with Alicia Keys and her husband, Swizz Beatz.

A music producer and DJ, Sun-El is currently based in the heart of Johannesburg where his music career has progressed.

His music has a distinctive sound and is not just for South Africa but for the world as it can be appreciated in any language.

Through his network, he met many people in the music industry and went on to produce songs like Shela for Bucie and remixed her Get Over It.

He has also produced for the likes of Thiwe, Zakes Bantwini and Shota.

Sun-EL is credited for playing a huge role in Simmy’s music career, having met her in 2013 at the University of KwaZulu Natal and subsequently signing her to his label EL World Music.

Before they started working together, the neo-soul and neo-folk music artiste unsuccessfully tried her luck at music competition shows; Idols SA and SA’s Got Talent.

She only hit it big last year with two house smash tracks, Ubala and Sonini featuring Sun-EL Musician.