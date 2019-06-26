Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA) organisers are no longer charging tickets to the awards show in United States Dollars following the outlawing of the multiple currency regime.

Government on Monday removed the multi-currency regime and restricted transactions to the Zimbabwe dollar to curb widespread market indiscipline.

Initially, RoilBAA organisers were charging US$5 for ordinary tickets US$10 for VIP and US$15 VVIP. Now, an ordinary ticket is ZW$40, VIP ZW$80 and VVIP ZW$120.

Awards spokesperson Nkululeko Nkala said they had taken heed of the call by Government and are now promoting the Zimbabwean dollar tickets.

“We’re citizens of Zimbabwe and we have to respect the laws of the country. So as law abiding citizens, we’ve complied with the directive from Government and are no longer allowed to accept the USD.

“The good thing is that we always had an RTGS package so the only change now is that we’re no longer taking forex,” said Nkala.

He said the reception from people has been positive with over half of the 5 000 tickets already sold.

“To be honest, it looks promising. Although we haven’t sold out yet, we’re going to have a good number as we’re past half capacity. This however is inclusive of sponsors and nominees,” he said.

On preparations for the awards ceremony taking place this Saturday at ZITF Hall 4, he said all was in place with the stage being already erected. He said a lot of entertainment has been lined up for the night.

As a final build up to the awards, a nominees’ appreciation dinner will be held at the ZITF from 6PM.