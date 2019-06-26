Sukoluhle Ndlovu, Midlands Correspondent

SMALL scale miners’ lobby group, Zimbabwe Miners’ Federation (ZMF), says its partnership with Government-owned Fidelity Printers and Refiners would help reduce gold leakages that are bleeding treasury of significant revenue.

The two entities have formed a strategic partnership to stem gold leakages and increase output.

The latest partnership was motivated by the need to consolidate efforts spearheaded by Government aimed at increasing gold deliveries and achieving the 100 tonnes gold output by 2023.

ZMF spokesperson, Mr Dosman Mangisi, said his organisation was confident that the partnership will arrest side marketing of gold.

“We recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Fidelity Printers and Refiners (FPR) that is aimed at reducing gold leakages being experienced in the mining sector. The initiative seeks to eradicate underhand gold dealings so that gold deliveries are done through proper channels,” he said.

Mr Mangisi said the initiative will bring gold support services closer to miners.

“ZMF and FPR will identify gold mines where FPR mobile offices will be set up to give miners an opportunity to sell their output without having to travel for long distances. This will help arrest gold leakages because we realised that a majority of small scale miners are yet to appreciate the role of FPR. We, therefore, want to make sure that there is compliance in the marketing of the yellow metal.

