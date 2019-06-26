Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has started equipping police to deal with rioters in fulfilment of recommendations made by a Commission of Inquiry led by former South Africa President Kgalema Motlanthe, a senior officer said yesterday.

The seven-member Commission of Inquiry was appointed by President Mnangagwa last year to look into post-election violence that broke out in Harare resulting in the death of six people.

The commission submitted its report containing recommendations to the President last December.

Officially opening the 6th Rebranding and Refresher Training Programme for junior officers at Ntabazinduna Training Depot in Matabeleland North yesterday, Deputy Police Commissioner-General (Human Resources) Mind Ngirandi revealed that police are now being equipped.

The week-long training is being attended by 68 junior officers who hold ranks of Inspector, Chief Inspector and CID officers from Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South.

Dep Comm Gen Ngirandi said the rebranding and refresher training is part of the organisation’s plan to transform itself into a people driven service.

“In the same vein we have already begun implementing recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into the August 1 2018 post-election violence, which was chaired by His Excellency Kgalema Motlanthe, which include equipping the police with necessary skills and capacity for dealing with rioters and further training of the police in order to be professional and non-partisan in the interests of national cohesion and the protection of all citizens,” said Dep Comm-Gen Ngirandi.

“Resultantly, training and supervision of police officers shall be ongoing in order to ensure that strategies to rebrand and transform the organisation dovetails with Government’s national trajectory and above all people’s expectations and needs.”

The Motlanthe Commission also recommended that police should aim to prevent corporal failings in the future.

Dep Comm-Gen Ngirandi said police officers should strive to gain the public’s trust. He said officers should be cognisant that in whatever they do they are under public scrutiny while executing their duties.

“Remember that this is a critical moment for all of you because the eyes and ears of the nation are upon your next step as you seek to discharge your duties. You must therefore embed yourselves in the people, engage them, understand their daily challenges and social ills. The old villager in Zezani must have peace of mind knowing that his cattle in the kraal are safe from rustlers,” Dep Comm-Gen Ngirandi said.

“In the same breadth the middle-aged vendor in Chinotimba must also have confidence that her teenage girl can safely walk from school without fear that she might be raped or kidnapped. Find out how people want to be policed.”

Dep Comm-Gen Ngirandi said the police have a duty to defend the aspirations of peace and prosperity of citizens.

He said the ZRP rebranding exercise is aimed at ensuring that the organisation embraces ‘policing by the people and for the people.’

“In our context, this training programme comes at a time His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa has underscored the urgency and imperativeness of all Government entities, the ZRP included, to engender a new work ethic and servant leadership.

This clarion call became inscribed in our planning processes, in view of the chasm and disconnect that had characterised our services with the needs of the majority of Zimbabweans from whom we derive our legitimacy,” said Dep Comm-Gen Ngirandi.

“It became clear to all of us that action was required as a matter of urgency in order to regain public confidence in the ZRP. We thus embarked on a reform and restructuring exercise in order to re-align our systems and processes with the demands and expectations of the people.”

He said police officers should be guided by professionalism as they execute their duties.

