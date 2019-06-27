Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Cairo, Egypt

Uganda 1-1 Zimbabwe

ANOTHER error and this time an unnecessary decision to effect a substitution by the Warriors’ technical bench saw Zimbabwe take off the pedal from their offensive play and allow Uganda to force a draw in this Group A encounter played at Cairo International Stadium last night.

Just when the Warriors were clearly on an offensive as they looked for their second goal after a 40-minute equaliser from Khama Billiat, coach Sunday Chidzambwa substituted Thabani Kamusoko with Marshal Munetsi and three minutes later dribbling winger, Talent Chawapiwa, was next to call it a day coming out for Evans Rusike.

Those two substitutions literally derailed Zimbabwe’s offensive play as the Ugandans started bossing themselves in the crucial midfield department as Danny Phiri was now the only one doing all the donkey work while Munetsi rarely won any duel and some of his passes went astray, not to mention the number of times that he lost possession unnecessarily.

The Cranes, who now have four points from their two matches after beating Democratic Republic of Congo 2-0, led from the 11th minute through Emmanuel Okwi who capitalised on a Devine Lunga error.

Lunga lost possession as he tried to dribble past a Khalid Aucho who quickly spotted Okwi whose shot beat a diving George Chigova in goal for the Warriors.

Zimbabwe could have equalised in the 18th minute but Ovidy Karuru couldn’t connect a Billiat-lobbied ball and two minutes later Billiat chose to be too romantic with the ball inside the box as he tried to work his way into the goal but was dispossessed.

In the 22nd minute it was the time for captain, Knowledge Musona, to deny Zimbabwe an equaliser when he skied his effort over the bar when he was almost under the bar as the Warriors kept on charging forward in search of a goal.

The equaliser was to come five minutes before halftime and it involved the three players again.

Musona chest-pasted the ball to an on-rushing Karuru who rode a tackle, got into the box before bringing in a hard and low cross that went past a forest of Ugandan legs, including the two hands of a diving Denis Onyango, for Billiat to easily tap the ball in.

The second half was again a Zimbabwe affair as they smelt blood and the second goal could have come in as early as the 50th minute after another a Billiat-Musona combination but the skipper could not believe his eyes when his full bloodied shot hit the underside of the bar with Onyango completely beaten. It was not Musona’s day.

Zimbabwe kept on probing the Ugandans until that fatal move by the bench to effect substitutions in the 65th and 68th minute.

The Warriors now have to beat their next opponents, DRC, on June 30 to remain and hope against all hope that the Egypt and Uganda match does not produce a winner.