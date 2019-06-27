Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

THE Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce 2019 annual congress being attended by captains of Industry and Commerce kicked off here yesterday.

The congress which ends tomorrow, started with an annual general meeting and closed sessions in the morning followed by a welcome ceremony.

ZNCC chief executive, Mr Christopher Mugaga, said expectations were high for a fruitful discussion on topical issues affecting the economy.

“Among the major discussion areas will be the Continental Free Trade Area where the congress will interrogate the benefits to Zimbabwe,” said Mr Mugaga.

President Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the congress this afternoon.

Mr Mugaga said delegates were ready to interface with the President around topical economic issues affecting the country.

“Delegates are looking forward to the question and answer session with the President on a variety of issues particularly the Statutory Instrument 142 of 2019 announced on Monday,” he said.

On Monday, Government removed the multi-currency regime and restricted domestic transactions to the local currency, the Zimbabwe dollar.

Mr Mugaga said the currency issue will be one of the major discussion areas.

The theme for the congress is: “Expanding horizons, Dynamic solutions for economic turnaround.”

Giving welcome remarks, Victoria Falls mayor Councillor Somvelo Dlamini said the theme was a wake-up call to every citizen to contribute to the economy.

“The theme speaks to the urgent need to cast our focus on devising ways through which we can improve our economy. Victoria Falls was declared a Special Economic Zone (Sez), which is a special instrument for socio-economic development. The aim of the Sez is to improve overall investment environment, increase ease of doing business and to streamline administrative procedures in order to attract and facilitate foreign direct investment. These are some of the solutions needed for economic turnaround,” said the Mayor.

