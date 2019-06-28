Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

LOCAL reality TV show, Being Braydan’s first episode will premiere today at the Friday Late hosted by the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Being Braydan is a reality show produced by 25-year-old Bulawayo filmmaker and socialite, Braydan. It gives viewers an insight into his lifestyle and captures his day-to-day activities.

Speaking ahead of the premiere, Braydan said: “Friday Late has grown into an innovative platform that aims to showcase and empower our entertainment industry. I am so honoured that they asked our show to screen for the first time ever to the public eye at such an event.

On what to expect in the debut episode, Braydan said: “With the first episode of Being Braydan people should expect a spectacular one as they’ll really get to understand what Being Braydan reality TV show is all about.”

A trailer of the reality series was released on Braydan’s YouTube channel Braydan Heart FX Studios about two months ago. The trailer created a buzz on social media.

The Friday Late is a monthly event which takes place at the gallery where various activities which include art exhibitions, music, poetry, fashion, and film screenings happen. Last month rapper Asaph launched his EP, “The People’s Rapper” at the Friday Late while award winning filmmaker and actor Daniel Lasker premiered his short film titled, “The Man,” on the same night.