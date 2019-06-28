By Charles Laiton | NewsDay |

MDC vice-president Tendai Biti has won a ZWL$15 180 claim against former Mwenezi East MP Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, who had reneged to fulfil a legal fee agreement signed between the parties over four years ago.

According to court papers, Biti in 2015 and 2016, provided legal services to Bhasikiti which consisted of High Court, Supreme Court and Constitutional Court applications and later presented to him an invoice for the rendered services, but the former Zanu PF legislator failed to pay.

“Pursuant to this, the plaintiff (Tendai Biti) and the defendant (Kudakwashe Bhasikiti) agreed on a fee of US$12 000, excluding posts, petties and VAT,” Biti said in his declaration.

“On December 13, 2016, the plaintiff levied a fee note to the defendant…despite demand and despite numerous promises defendant has failed and neglected to pay the outstanding amount.”

However, the matter was taken before High Court judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero in his chambers on June 7, 2019 whereupon he ruled in favour of Biti and slapped Bhasikiti with an order to pay including costs of suit.

“After reading documents filed of record it is ordered that:

“The defendant (Bhasikiti) shall pay to the plaintiff (Biti) the sum of ZWL$15 180; the defendant shall pay interest on the above amount at the rate of 5% from the date of judgment to the date of full and final payment plus costs of suit,” the judge said.