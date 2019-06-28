Cape Town — Internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee found himself on the wrong side of Twitter on Thursday afternoon after tweeps accused him of allegedly “cheating” on his wife Enhle Mbali with David Guetta’s ex-wife, Cathy Guetta.

The rumours were sparked when the French socialite posted a video on her Instagram page where she and the DJ could be seen giving each other a number of hugs during a gig in Cannes.

“I didn’t see @realblackcoffee since few months and I came in a private party and then SURPRISE for NATHI CATHY was there !!! Lots of love to see us again !!! Just before our opening in ibiza @hiibizaofficial,” she captioned the video. The post has since been removed from Instagram.

Fans were not pleased and immediately went under the comments section to give Cathy a piece of their mind.

Although Enhle and Black Coffee have not responded to the rumours, it seems all is not well after Enhle removed all of their pictures together from her Instagram, and the couple have allegedly unfollowed each other.

This would not be the first time Black Coffee has been accused of cheating on his wife of nine years.

In 2014 the couple made headlines after Sunday World reported that a woman from the Free State was demanding R100 000 from the DJ after stumbling upon a sex tape involving the DJ and a model.

Speaking out on the matter last year, the DJ admitted to the cheating scandal and blamed it on being young and being overwhelmed by fame.

“A man, being a man, will always be a man. But now when you add the attention from the opposite sex, it can be blinding. It is something you will never be immune to as a person. You can try your best and every now and then it’s going to catch up with you. The love becomes overwhelming as a person. You become overwhelmed with everything, the success. Before you get used to everything, you slip up,” he reportedly said.

In August last year, Enhle Mbali also opened up about her husband’s past infidelity scandals during the In Good Company Experience (IGC) where she revealed how it was her fellow sisters that were in her husband’s DMs.

“A sister did me wrong,” she said. “I heard comments such as ‘oh she thinks she’s perfect’, ‘even Beyoncé gets cheated on’,” said Enhle in reference to some of the things that were said to her by women.

“And my own sisters constantly on a daily make their ways to my husband’s inbox, in the industry and out of the industry the very same sisters that I fight for,” revealed the former Tshisa actress.

Attempts by DRUM to reach Enhle Mbali for comment were not successful at the time of publishing. — Drum (SA).